How to Watch NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals

It's not every week that the NHRA is on one of the major television networks, but Sunday's Lucas Oil Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway will air on FOX, offering a great spotlight for the best drag racers in the world.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Sunday's event will feature the final round of the top NHRA series, with racers in Funny Cars and Top Fuel Dragsters headlining the show.

In Top Fuel, Steve Torrence enters this race with a huge lead in the points standings over Brittany Force, who is 342 points back in second. Torrence has already won six events this year, while Force is coming off her first victory of the 2021 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Meanwhile, it was Mike Salinas who has been the fastest driver so far this weekend in Top Fuel. Salinas is just sixth in points and is searching for his first victory of the season.

On the Funny Car side, veteran John Force is coming off his third win of the season. The 16-time NHRA champion, Force is arguably the greatest drag racer of all time. That he's still winning races at the age of 72 is incredible, but even more impressive is that Force is the current points leader in Funny Car.

Just behind Force in points is another veteran in Ron Capps, who recently had his first win of the season.

This weekend, Bob Tasca — who led the points standings for eight races this year — has shown speed. Consider him a major threat to win his third event of the season.

This race will also feature Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle races as well. Though not as high-profile as the other two series, those events produce some exciting racing. Greg Anderson, Aaron Stanfield, and Erica Enders are the favorites in Pro Stock, while Matt Smith has dominated in Pro Stock Motorcycle this season.

