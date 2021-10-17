It's Bristol, baby—but on the drag strip this weekend, not the short track at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

The NHRA season is starting to wind down, with just three events left before the Camping World Drag Racing Series crowns some champions.

How to Watch NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals:

Race Date: Oct. 17, 2021

Race Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Of the four main categories of cars that compete, just three—Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock Motorcycle—will compete this weekend, as Pro Stock is off. Greg Anderson leads Erica Enders by 81 points in those standings.

In Top Fuel, look for Brittany Force to have a strong run on Sunday. She set a new track record in qualifying on Friday, but Justin Ashley has been fast as well. Force is currently second in points behind Steve Torrence, who holds a 52-point lead. Ashley is third in the standings.

In Funny Car, Tim Wilkerson had the fastest time in the first qualifying session. Currently just eighth in points, Wilkerson has 23 career wins.

Matt Hagan currently leads Ron Capps by just 33 points in the Funny Car standings.

Pro Stock Motorcycle is the last of the main NHRA series that will compete this weekend. Matt Smith posted the fastest time in the first qualifying session. Smith currently leads Steve Johnson by just eight points in the tightest points battle among the Camping World Drag Racing Series.