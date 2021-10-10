    • October 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas NHRA FallNationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The NHRA heads to Ennis for some drag racing action when the Texas NHRA FallNationals take place.
    The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series is in the Dallas area this week for the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex in Ennis.

    How to Watch Texas NHRA FallNationals:

    Race Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Race Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Texas NHRA FallNationals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    With Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycles all competing this weekend, the final rounds will be chock full of high-speed, action.

    In Top Fuel, Brittany Force posted the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday, with a 3.637 second run. Points leader Steve Torrence was second-fastest. He holds a 36-point lead over Force.

    In Funny Car, Robert Hight posted the fastest time, but the big story of Saturday was 16-time champion John Force's car bursting into flames following his run. Force is third in points, 72 points back of points leader Matt Hagan. Hight is eighth in points.

    In Pro Stock, Greg Anderson was fastest in qualifying. Anderson is the points leader over Erica Enders by 17 points. Enders was third in qualifying.

    In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Steve Johnson ran the fastest time in the final qualifying session. Johnson holds a 17-point lead over Angelle Sampey, who was third in the session.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2020

    Texas NHRA FallNationals

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
