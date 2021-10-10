The NHRA heads to Ennis for some drag racing action when the Texas NHRA FallNationals take place.

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series is in the Dallas area this week for the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex in Ennis.

How to Watch Texas NHRA FallNationals:

Race Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Race Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

With Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycles all competing this weekend, the final rounds will be chock full of high-speed, action.

In Top Fuel, Brittany Force posted the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday, with a 3.637 second run. Points leader Steve Torrence was second-fastest. He holds a 36-point lead over Force.

In Funny Car, Robert Hight posted the fastest time, but the big story of Saturday was 16-time champion John Force's car bursting into flames following his run. Force is third in points, 72 points back of points leader Matt Hagan. Hight is eighth in points.

In Pro Stock, Greg Anderson was fastest in qualifying. Anderson is the points leader over Erica Enders by 17 points. Enders was third in qualifying.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Steve Johnson ran the fastest time in the final qualifying session. Johnson holds a 17-point lead over Angelle Sampey, who was third in the session.

Regional restrictions may apply.