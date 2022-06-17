Skip to main content

How to Watch the Thunder Valley Nationals, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NHRA Drag Racing series heads back to Bristol, TN for the Thunder Valley Nationals, Qualifying on Friday.

Bristol, TN, is home to some of the best racing in the whole country and the NHRA Drag Racing Series is back this weekend for a great lineup of events.

How to Watch the Thunder Valley Nationals, Qualifying Today:

Race Date: June 17, 2022

Race Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Bristol Dragway is known as Thunder Valley, thanks to the incredible noise created when nitro cars power their way through the mountains that flank the dragstrip in Tennessee. The facility hosted NHRA’s SpringNationals from 1965 to 1967 and underwent an $18 million renovation in 1996. NHRA returned to Thunder Valley in 1999 to rave reviews, according to NHRA.com. 

It is one of the best places to race as a dragster and Friday, they get in their cars looking to qualify for a chance to take home the championship.

Friday is highlighted by the Sportsman qualifying, followed by the Factory Stock Showdown qualifying. Finally, the Pro Stock and Nitro get their chance to qualify before the day is wrapped up by a fireworks show.

The fireworks show may end the day, but there will be plenty of fireworks on the track during qualifying.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

