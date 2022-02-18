Skip to main content

How to Watch Albany Firewolves vs Buffalo Bandits: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Buffalo Bandits come into this game as one of the best teams in the NLL and will be looking for a victory over the Albany Firewolves.

Buffalo is coming off its first loss of the year and will be looking to avenge it today against Albany.

How to Watch Albany Firewolves vs Buffalo Bandits Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Live stream the Albany Firewolves vs Buffalo Bandits game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Firewolves are 4-4 and also coming off a loss. Buffalo has been one of the best teams in the league all season and will look to display that today. Despite having the most wins, the Bandits aren't the highest-scoring team in the league. 

The top two teams in the league have scored under 100 goals on the year and have also lost a combined two games. It will be an uphill battle for Albany.

Albany is in the middle of the road as far as scoring goes, and will look to upset the Bandits. It will be a tall task, however, considering the Bandits will not want to drop two straight games.

This will be a very tightly-contested match between two good teams. Tune in to ESPNEWS (G) at 7:30 to catch all of the NLL action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Albany Firewolves vs Buffalo Bandits

TV CHANNEL: ESPNEWS (G)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
