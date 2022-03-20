The Mammoth takes on the Seals in this intriguing NLL matchup on Saturday.

After defeating Vancouver in an overtime thriller, the Mammoth (7-4) will travel to southern California to take on the Seals (8-2) on Saturday night.

How to Watch Colorado Mammoth at San Diego Seals Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

Live stream Colorado Mammoth at San Diego Seals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The matchup features the two top teams in the Western Conference, as the Seals and Mammoth are the only teams currently above .500 in the west this season. This is the first time Colorado and San Diego meet in 2022.

In their last game action on Friday night, the Mammoth’s Eli McLaughlin netted the overtime game-winner in a 17-16 shootout with the Warriors. Assisting on McLaughlin’s game-winner was Colorado’s Ryan Lee, who had a game-high 12 assists in the win for the Mammoth.

As for the Seals, San Diego also won a close one against Saskatchewan by a score of 10-9 in their last contest. The Seals outscored the Rush 4-0 in the fourth quarter thanks to goals from four different scorers to come from behind to get the win.

The two Western Conference foes will square off at Pechanga arena on Saturday night.

Regional restrictions may apply