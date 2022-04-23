Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia Swarm at Panther City in NLL Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Swarm and Panther City are in the thick of the NLL playoff race as the two teams face off on Saturday night.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Swarm look to hold on to the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs when they take on Panther City on Saturday night.

The Swarm currently hold a playoff berth with a one-game lead in the loss column over the FireWolves and the Wings. As for Panther City, they’re currently behind Albany for a playoff spot in the West due to the FireWolves having a better win percentage.

How to Watch Georgia Swarm at Panther City Today

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Most recently, Panther City defeated the Seals by a final score of 11-10 on Friday night. Forward Phil Caputo’s four goals led all scorers, including back-to-back goals in the fourth quarter to give Panther City the lead with 30 seconds remaining. Panther City goaltender Nick Damude held the Seals offense to just 10 goals on 55 shots in the win.

As for the Swarm, they fell to the top-seeded Bandits in their last game by a final score of 18-9. If the playoffs started today, Georgia would take on Buffalo in the first round.

With the NLL playoff picture coming down to the wire, Georgia and Panther City both need a win on Saturday night.

How to Watch Georgia Swarm at Panther City in NLL Lacrosse

