How to Watch Georgia Swarm vs Rochester Nighthawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgia hopes to rebound against a good Rochester team after having lost the last two games.

The Georgia Swarm have dropped the last two games and are hoping to rebound tonight. Rochester, however, is 2-1 and started the year splitting the first two games.

How to Watch Georgia vs Rochester Today:

Match Date: Jan. 21, 2021

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live Stream the Georgia vs Rochester game today on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rochester is No. 3 in the division behind the Buffalo Bandits and the Halifax Thunderbirds. Both Buffalo and Halifax have yet to lose a game.

Lyle Thompson of the Swarm has been one of the best players in the entire NLL this season. Thompson has scored 26 points, which places him at No. 2 in the league in points behind Dane Dobbie of San Diego, who has 28.

Holden Cattoni has been great for Rochester and has scored 20 points in the first three games. He has been one of the main reasons the Nighthawks have started off the season 2-1.

This will be a great division matchup between a Nighthawks team hoping to inch closer to the top spot, and a Georgia team hoping it can get its first win this season.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Georgia vs Rochester

TV CHANNEL: ESPNU (G)
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
