How to Watch New York Riptide at Georgia Swarm

The New York Riptide will attempt to beat the Georgia Swarm and move up from the bottom of the NLL standings.

It's been a tough year for the New York Riptide as they have one win and six losses. They are currently on a two-game losing streak and are hoping to turn the season around today.

How to Watch New York Riptide vs Georgia Swarm today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Watch the New York Riptide vs Georgia Swarm game online with fuboTV:

Georgia is 3-5 and has been playing better lately. The Swarm lost their last game by a score of 14-13 and will be looking to beat the Riptide today to move closer to a .500 record.

The Swarm are 2-3 over their last five games. During this two-game losing streak for the Riptide, they managed to take the top-ranked Buffalo Bandits into overtime. The talent has shown to be there at times, but the play has been inconsistent.

Both of these teams need a big win to help turn the season around, and it will be a battle today. It doesn't matter that much that the Swarm are at home considering their home record isn't very good, but the Riptide don't have a good road record either.

Tune into ESPNEWS at 6 p.m ET to see the NLL showdown between these two teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.