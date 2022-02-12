Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Riptide at Georgia Swarm: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New York Riptide will attempt to beat the Georgia Swarm and move up from the bottom of the NLL standings.

It's been a tough year for the New York Riptide as they have one win and six losses. They are currently on a two-game losing streak and are hoping to turn the season around today. 

How to Watch New York Riptide vs Georgia Swarm today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Watch the New York Riptide vs Georgia Swarm game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia is 3-5 and has been playing better lately. The Swarm lost their last game by a score of 14-13 and will be looking to beat the Riptide today to move closer to a .500 record. 

The Swarm are 2-3 over their last five games. During this two-game losing streak for the Riptide, they managed to take the top-ranked Buffalo Bandits into overtime. The talent has shown to be there at times, but the play has been inconsistent. 

Both of these teams need a big win to help turn the season around, and it will be a battle today. It doesn't matter that much that the Swarm are at home considering their home record isn't very good, but the Riptide don't have a good road record either.

Tune into ESPNEWS at 6 p.m ET to see the NLL showdown between these two teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

