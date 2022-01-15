How to Watch New York Riptide vs Panther City

The Panther City Lacrosse Club will take on the New York Riptide in a match where both teams are looking for their first win.

Panther City has lost the first four games of its season and New York has lost the first three games of its season.

How to Watch Panther City vs New York Riptide Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG2

Something will have to give tonight as one of these two teams will be getting their first win.

Both teams are at the bottom of their respective divisions.

Phil Caputo is one of the bright spots for Panther City as his nine goals are good enough for top 10 in goals in the entire NLL.

The leader for goals in the NLL is Dane Dobbie who has 18.

New York's Callum Crawford is top 20 in the NLL in points.

The Riptide fell to the Georgia Swarm in the previous outing 14-10. New York has lost all three of its games by a combined six points.

The last game for Panther City was a 15-12 loss to the Colorado Mammoth. The Mammoth are 3-1 and second in the West Division.

The Riptide are averaging more goals per game than Panther City. The problem for Panther City is that it is giving up more goals per game than the Riptide, and that could be problematic for their chances.

