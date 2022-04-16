San Diego tries to end a two-game losing streak on Friday night when it faces Panther City.

While San Diego has already clinched a playoff berth in the western conference, Friday night’s matchup at Pechanga Arena is the last gasp at a playoff spot for Panther City.

As they make a push for the playoffs in their inaugural season, Panther City’s five-game winning streak came to an end in a blowout loss to the Calgary Roughnecks last Saturday night. The Roughnecks defeated City by a final score of 14-4, a big blow to their playoff hopes with Calgary now two games ahead of Panther City in the western conference standings.

How to Watch Panther City at San Diego Seals Today

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

As for the Seals, they have already clinched a playoff berth and are currently in second place in the western conference standings. However, San Diego has lost two-straight games to the first place Colorado Mammoth and the Philadelphia Wings in their last two contests.

With Panther City hanging on by a thread in the playoff race, San Diego needs to get on a track heading into the NLL postseason with a win at home on Friday night.

Regional restrictions may apply