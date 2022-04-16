Skip to main content

How to Watch Panther City at San Diego Seals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Diego tries to end a two-game losing streak on Friday night when it faces Panther City.

While San Diego has already clinched a playoff berth in the western conference, Friday night’s matchup at Pechanga Arena is the last gasp at a playoff spot for Panther City.

As they make a push for the playoffs in their inaugural season, Panther City’s five-game winning streak came to an end in a blowout loss to the Calgary Roughnecks last Saturday night. The Roughnecks defeated City by a final score of 14-4, a big blow to their playoff hopes with Calgary now two games ahead of Panther City in the western conference standings.

How to Watch Panther City at San Diego Seals Today

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

Live stream Panther City at San Diego Seals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

As for the Seals, they have already clinched a playoff berth and are currently in second place in the western conference standings. However, San Diego has lost two-straight games to the first place Colorado Mammoth and the Philadelphia Wings in their last two contests.

With Panther City hanging on by a thread in the playoff race, San Diego needs to get on a track heading into the NLL postseason with a win at home on Friday night.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Panther City at San Diego Seals

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)
Time
10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_10116924
College Softball

How to Watch UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_6485446 (1)
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

How to Watch Team Blue vs. Team Gold

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_16299984
College Baseball

How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
Bellator McKee
Bellator MMA

How to Watch Bellator 277: McKee vs. Pitbull 2

By Iolanda Neto1 minute ago
NLL Lacrosse
NLL Lacrosse

How to Watch Panther City at San Diego

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
imago0047858288h
Liga MX

How to Watch Juárez vs. Pachuca

By Rafael Urbina16 minutes ago
Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with Colorado Rockies third base coach Stu Cole (39) after the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with Colorado Rockies third base coach Stu Cole (39) after the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy