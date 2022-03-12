Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Wings at Buffalo Bandits in NLL Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Buffalo takes on Philadelphia on Saturday in an NLL Lacrosse battle.

The Buffalo Bandits (9-1) welcome the Philadelphia Wings (5-6) to KeyBank Center on Saturday night after Kyle Buchanan’s overtime game-winner took down Albany last week.

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Philadelphia Wings at Buffalo Bandits game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bandits sit atop the NLL standings and have won their last two contests heading into Saturday night’s matchup with the Wings. In their most recent action, Buffalo won in a crazy ending when a Chase Fraser shot hit the post and went directly to Buchanan who put the game-winner past FireWolves goaltender Doug Jamieson for the OT victory.

In their most recent games against Halifiax, the Wings mounted a few comeback attempts, but couldn’t get over the hump in a 10-8 loss at Wells Fargo Center. Matt Rambo led the way for the Wings offensively with a hat track and three assists for a six-point game.

Now riding a three-game win streak, the Bandits will welcome the Wings to town for their first meeting of the season. Philadelphia have lost their last three games against Toronto and back-to-back to the Halifax Thunderbirds. At 5-6, Philadelphia is fourth in the east.

USATSI_17853503
