How to Watch Philadelphia Wings at Georgia Swarm: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wings and Swarm will play a win-and-in matchup on Saturday.

After Philadelphia had the week off last weekend, the Wings will try to remain in the playoff hunt when they travel to take on the playoff-hopeful Georgia Swarm on Saturday night.

The matchup between Philadelphia and Georgia is a win-and-in scenario for the NLL playoffs, with the victor earning a spot in the postseason and the loser likely out.

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Wings at Georgia Swarm on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In their last contest two weeks ago, the Wings had a chance to clinch a playoff berth, but their offense was shut down by the Albany defense in a 11-5 loss.

After taking an early 2-0 lead that led to a 4-3 advantage at halftime, Philadelphia’s offense went cold in the second half, notching just one goal in the final two frames. Matt Rambo’s goal with three seconds remaining in the game, an afterthought at that point, was the only second-half goal for the Wings in the loss.

As for the Storm, their narrow victory over Panther City last weekend behind a combined 11 points from the Thompson brothers put them in a position to make the postseason.

The Wings and Storm will put their playoff hopes on the line when they face off on Saturday.

