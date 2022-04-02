After falling to the league-leading Bandits in their final home game of the season, the Philadelphia Wings (6-8) hit the road to take on the New York Riptide (4-8) on Saturday.

How to Watch Philadelphia Wings at New York Riptide Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG2

Live stream Philadelphia Wings at New York Riptide on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Buffalo extended its league-best seven-game winning streak with a 17-12 victory over the Wings on Thursday night. However, Philadelphia was without leading goal-scorer Ben McIntosh and forward Matt Rambo, who were both late scratches by head coach Paul Day.

The Wings will now look to bounce back from their loss to Buffalo against the Riptide, who have won two in a row. In their last contest, New York took down the Albany FireWolves by a score of 15-6. Riptide forward Callum Crawford led the way with four goals and three assists, becoming the eighth player in NLL history to reach 700 career assists. Rookie Jeff Teat added three more goals, as he continues his push for NLL Rookie of the Year.

With only five weeks remaining in the regular season, the Wings and Riptide need to get hot down the stretch to reach the NLL playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply