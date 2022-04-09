How to Watch Philadelphia Wings at San Diego Seals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
With the top seed in the Western Conference up in the air after two straight losses, the Seals (9-4) need a win against the Wings (7-8) on Friday night.
How to Watch Philadelphia Wings at San Diego Seals Today:
Game Date: April 8, 2022
Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Live stream Philadelphia Wings at San Diego Seals on fuboTV
Despite holding an early lead in the first quarter, the Seals fell to the Rock in a highly-contested matchup at the FirstOntario Centre last Saturday night. Forward Casey Jackson notched three goals in the game while Austin Staats added five points. However, it wasn’t enough in a 14-7 loss to Toronto.
After losing their last two games, the Seals’ lead in the West is down to two games in the loss column over the No. 2 seed Mammoth (9-6).
As for Philadelphia, Kevin Crowley’s first-half hat trick set the tone in an 11-5 victory over the Riptide in their last game action. The win kept the Wings in a playoff spot as they head into their cross-country trip to San Diego.
Both sides need a win on Friday night to keep pace in the NLL standing with the playoffs on the horizon.
