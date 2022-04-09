Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Wings at San Diego Seals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Seals try to hold on to the top seed in the Western Conference when they take on the Wings in this NLL lacrosse showdown.

With the top seed in the Western Conference up in the air after two straight losses, the Seals (9-4) need a win against the Wings (7-8) on Friday night.

How to Watch Philadelphia Wings at San Diego Seals Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Wings at San Diego Seals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite holding an early lead in the first quarter, the Seals fell to the Rock in a highly-contested matchup at the FirstOntario Centre last Saturday night. Forward Casey Jackson notched three goals in the game while Austin Staats added five points. However, it wasn’t enough in a 14-7 loss to Toronto.

After losing their last two games, the Seals’ lead in the West is down to two games in the loss column over the No. 2 seed Mammoth (9-6).

As for Philadelphia, Kevin Crowley’s first-half hat trick set the tone in an 11-5 victory over the Riptide in their last game action. The win kept the Wings in a playoff spot as they head into their cross-country trip to San Diego.

Both sides need a win on Friday night to keep pace in the NLL standing with the playoffs on the horizon.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Philadelphia Wings at San Diego Seals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mike Richman
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

How to Watch Mike Richman vs. Dave Rickels

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17940750
College Volleyball

How to Watch BYU at Stanford in Men's Volleyball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_17695637
College Baseball

How to Watch Washington vs. California in College Baseball

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
imago1008531310h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Cruz Azul

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
USATSI_16238030 (1)
NLL Lacrosse

How to Watch Philadelphia Wings at San Diego Seals

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17931897
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona State at Oregon in College Softball

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Apr 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Melvin Frazier Jr. (6) during the second half at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 137-101. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) embraces Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) after a game at Moda Center. The Pelicans won the game 117-107. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy