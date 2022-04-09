The Seals try to hold on to the top seed in the Western Conference when they take on the Wings in this NLL lacrosse showdown.

With the top seed in the Western Conference up in the air after two straight losses, the Seals (9-4) need a win against the Wings (7-8) on Friday night.

How to Watch Philadelphia Wings at San Diego Seals Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Wings at San Diego Seals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite holding an early lead in the first quarter, the Seals fell to the Rock in a highly-contested matchup at the FirstOntario Centre last Saturday night. Forward Casey Jackson notched three goals in the game while Austin Staats added five points. However, it wasn’t enough in a 14-7 loss to Toronto.

After losing their last two games, the Seals’ lead in the West is down to two games in the loss column over the No. 2 seed Mammoth (9-6).

As for Philadelphia, Kevin Crowley’s first-half hat trick set the tone in an 11-5 victory over the Riptide in their last game action. The win kept the Wings in a playoff spot as they head into their cross-country trip to San Diego.

Both sides need a win on Friday night to keep pace in the NLL standing with the playoffs on the horizon.

Regional restrictions may apply