The Albany Firewolves will hit the road to take on a Philadelphia Wings team that is undefeated at home today.

The Philadelphia Wings are 3-1 and have yet to lose a game at home. The Wings come in third in the NLL standings behind the Buffalo Bandits and the Halifax Thunderbirds.

The Firewolves picked up their first win of the season last Saturday, beating the Saskatchewan Rush 10-7.

How to Watch Albany Firewolves vs Philadelphia Wings Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Live stream the Albany Firewolves vs Philadelphia Wings game on fuboTV:

Philadelphia has a very impressive offense and has scored 47 points in four games, which is the second most in the East behind Buffalo who has 52.

Albany on the other hand, has scored the second fewest goals in the league at just 26.

Matt Rambo's 23 points are good enough for 10th in the NLL in scoring and he has been a big reason for Philadelphia's success.

Kevin Crowley of Philadelphia has also been big for them. Crowley has scored 23 points on the year which is 12th in the league.

Albany will have a big hurdle if they want to upset a Philadelphia team that is looking to start a run.

