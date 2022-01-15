Skip to main content

How to Watch Albany Firewolves vs Philadelphia Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Albany Firewolves will hit the road to take on a Philadelphia Wings team that is undefeated at home today.

The Philadelphia Wings are 3-1 and have yet to lose a game at home. The Wings come in third in the NLL standings behind the Buffalo Bandits and the Halifax Thunderbirds.

The Firewolves picked up their first win of the season last Saturday, beating the Saskatchewan Rush 10-7.

How to Watch Albany Firewolves vs Philadelphia Wings Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Live stream the Albany Firewolves vs Philadelphia Wings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia has a very impressive offense and has scored 47 points in four games, which is the second most in the East behind Buffalo who has 52.

Albany on the other hand, has scored the second fewest goals in the league at just 26.

Matt Rambo's 23 points are good enough for 10th in the NLL in scoring and he has been a big reason for Philadelphia's success. 

Kevin Crowley of Philadelphia has also been big for them. Crowley has scored 23 points on the year which is 12th in the league.

Albany will have a big hurdle if they want to upset a Philadelphia team that is looking to start a run.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Philadelphia Wings vs Albany Firewolves

TV CHANNEL: ESPNew
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas Tech at Kansas State in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Northwestern at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
UCONN WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Xavier at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 21, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Xavier guard Adam Kunkel (5) drives past Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Zwarych-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton at Xavier in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives to the basket as Villanova Wildcats guard Jordan Longino (15) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
mac-jones
SI Guide

NFL’s Wild-Card Weekend Kicks Off With a Bang

2 minutes ago
Dec 17, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrate late game action against the Villanova Wildcats in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Creighton vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Chuck O Bannon Jr. (5) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) shoots during the first half against the DePaul Blue Demons at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Seton Hall vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy