The undefeated Wings fly north to face Toronto in an Eastern Division clash in NLL Lacrosse action.

The two winningest franchises in the National Lacrosse League face off tonight in Ontario as the Rock aim to keep their undefeated home mark intact against Philadelphia’s high-powered offense.

The Wings enter Week 3 averaging 13.0 goals per game and are one of only three undefeated teams remaining in the NLL.

How to Watch Philadelphia Wings vs Toronto Rock:



Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Last week, Philadelphia scored three fourth-quarter goals to defeat the New York Riptide 14-12 behind a five-goal performance from forward Corey Small and four goals from forward Kevin Crowley. The duo also added four assists each in the victory.

Wings goalie Zach Higgins has earned wins in each of his two starts this season, posting 65 saves and an 11.46 goals-against average so far this season.

Toronto has not won the National Lacrosse League Cup since 2011 despite finishing with the Eastern Division’s best record three times since.

Pressure is on head coach Matt Sawyer, in his fifth season at the helm, to help get the Rock back to a championship-caliber as Toronto has not advanced past the division final in his tenure.

After defeating Albany 10-9 in the season opener, Toronto was routed by Albany 11-7 last Friday in a game that saw the Rock trail by a 7-1 score early in the third quarter after allowing a short-handed goal to Chris Boushy.

