    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia Wings vs Toronto Rock: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The undefeated Wings fly north to face Toronto in an Eastern Division clash in NLL Lacrosse action.
    The two winningest franchises in the National Lacrosse League face off tonight in Ontario as the Rock aim to keep their undefeated home mark intact against Philadelphia’s high-powered offense.

    The Wings enter Week 3 averaging 13.0 goals per game and are one of only three undefeated teams remaining in the NLL.

    How to Watch Philadelphia Wings vs Toronto Rock:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

    You can stream the Philadelphia Wings vs Toronto Rock game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last week, Philadelphia scored three fourth-quarter goals to defeat the New York Riptide 14-12 behind a five-goal performance from forward Corey Small and four goals from forward Kevin Crowley. The duo also added four assists each in the victory.

    Wings goalie Zach Higgins has earned wins in each of his two starts this season, posting 65 saves and an 11.46 goals-against average so far this season.

    Toronto has not won the National Lacrosse League Cup since 2011 despite finishing with the Eastern Division’s best record three times since.

    Pressure is on head coach Matt Sawyer, in his fifth season at the helm, to help get the Rock back to a championship-caliber as Toronto has not advanced past the division final in his tenure.

    After defeating Albany 10-9 in the season opener, Toronto was routed by Albany 11-7 last Friday in a game that saw the Rock trail by a 7-1 score early in the third quarter after allowing a short-handed goal to Chris Boushy.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Philadelphia Wings vs Toronto Rock

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

