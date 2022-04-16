The Knighthawks look to end a seven-game losing streak against the Riptide in this NLL Lacrosse matchup on Saturday.

The Knighthawks head out on the road for the final time this season to close out their season series with the Riptide at Nassau Veterans Coliseum on Saturday night.

How to Watch Rochester Knighthawks at New York Riptide Today

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream Rochester Knighthawks at New York Riptide on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Though the Knighthawks (3-12) and Riptide (5-10) are already eliminated from postseason contention, Rochester looks to end a seven-game losing streak and get some bragging rights over its in-state rivals tonight.

In their most recent loss to the Rock, the Rock’s Challen Rogers’s second goal of the game with 2:54 remaining broke a 9-9 tie as the Rock pulled away from the Knighthawks in the final minutes. Ryan Smith led Rochester with a four-point performance, including his sixth hat trick of the season.

As for the Riptide, they played spoiler with a 15-12 upset victory over the Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Bandits in their last game action on Saturday. Riptide forward Jeff Teat lit up the scoreboard with a 10-point performance, which included six goals.

The in-state rivals will look to finish the season strong in Saturday night’s matchup on Long Island.

Regional restrictions may apply