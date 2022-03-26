How to Watch Seals at Warriors

The top team in the Western Conference, the Seals, travel to Vancouver on Friday night to take on the Warriors in this NLL lacrosse matchup.

After both squads took on the Mammoth in their last matchup, the Seals (9-2) will travel to Rogers Arena to take on the Warriors (5-7) on Friday night.

How to Watch the San Diego Seals at Vancouver Warriors Today:

Game Date: March 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

The Seals took down the Mammoth on Saturday night by a final score of 9-7 at Pechanga Arena, securing the season series over their west division rivals. Goalie of the Year contender Frank Scigliano stopped 42 shots in the win for San Diego, while Austin Staats scored the game-winning goal. Along with Scigliano, NLL MVP candidate Wesley Berg scored two more goals for the Seals in the win.

As for Vancouver, the Warriors surrendered a fourth-quarter lead when the Mammoth outscored the Warriors by a score of 7-2 in the final frame. Then, Colorado’s Eli McLaughlin scored the game-winner in overtime to give the Mammoth a 17-16 win over the Warriors.

The Seals will now head to Vancouver to face the Warriors for the second of three meetings between the two clubs this season.

