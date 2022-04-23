How to Watch Seals at Rush in NLL Lacrosse

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego Seals at Saskatchewan Rush in NLL Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Despite clinching a playoff berth, the Seals have lost five in a row. On Saturday, they take on the Rush in this NLL lacrosse showdown.

With the Seals' ticket punched to the NLL playoffs, San Diego still has some work to do to snap a five-game losing streak when it takes on the Rush in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

How to Watch San Diego Seals at Saskatchewan Rush Today

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

Live stream San Diego Seals at Saskatchewan Rush on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite earning a playoff berth in the west division, the Seals have lost five in a row and three straight by one goal, including their most recent loss to Panther City.

In an 11-10 defeat to Panther City last week, San Diego fell behind 5-1 in the first quarter but battled back to tie the game by halftime, then went back-and-forth in the second half. With 35 seconds remaining, Panther City’s Phil Caputo scored the game-winner. Forward Brett Hickey led the Seals' offense with a hat trick and Casey Jackson added five points.

As for the Rush, they remained undefeated in the Jimmy Quinlan era thanks to a 9-8 upset victory over the Mammoth at the SaskTel Centre last Saturday night.

Although San Diego earned a trip to the postseason, it is hoping to find its winning form heading into the NLL playoffs.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

San Diego Seals at Saskatchewan Rush

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
