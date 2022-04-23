How to Watch Seals at Rush in NLL Lacrosse

Despite clinching a playoff berth, the Seals have lost five in a row. On Saturday, they take on the Rush in this NLL lacrosse showdown.

With the Seals' ticket punched to the NLL playoffs, San Diego still has some work to do to snap a five-game losing streak when it takes on the Rush in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

How to Watch San Diego Seals at Saskatchewan Rush Today

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

Live stream San Diego Seals at Saskatchewan Rush on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite earning a playoff berth in the west division, the Seals have lost five in a row and three straight by one goal, including their most recent loss to Panther City.

In an 11-10 defeat to Panther City last week, San Diego fell behind 5-1 in the first quarter but battled back to tie the game by halftime, then went back-and-forth in the second half. With 35 seconds remaining, Panther City’s Phil Caputo scored the game-winner. Forward Brett Hickey led the Seals' offense with a hat trick and Casey Jackson added five points.

As for the Rush, they remained undefeated in the Jimmy Quinlan era thanks to a 9-8 upset victory over the Mammoth at the SaskTel Centre last Saturday night.

Although San Diego earned a trip to the postseason, it is hoping to find its winning form heading into the NLL playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply