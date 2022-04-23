How to Watch Thunderbirds at Riptide

Skip to main content

How to Watch Halifax Thunderbirds at New York Riptide in NLL Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Thunderbirds will attempt to clinch a playoff berth when they take on the Riptide on Saturday night.

With the Thunderbirds attempting to clinch a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, the team heads to the Nassau Live Center to take on the Riptide on Saturday night on Long Island.

How to Watch Halifax Thunderbirds at New York Riptide Today

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream Halifax Thunderbirds at New York Riptide on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

At 9-7 on the season, the Thunderbirds have dropped two straight games and currently sit in third in the Eastern Conference standings. As for the Riptide, they are looking to play spoiler of late with a 6-10 record at the bottom of the NLL standings.

After starting out hot at home this season, the Thunderbirds dropped another home contest to the Rock in their most recent action last week. Despite hanging tough in the first half, goalie Warren Hill was chased from the game and the Thunderbirds only found the back of the net once in the second half, falling to the Rock by a final score of 15-7 in Ontario.

As for the Riptide, they’re riding a two-game winning streak, including a 15-7 victory over the Knighthawks. Jeff Teat scored a game-high 10 points in the win on three goals and seven assists. Teat earned his eighth career hat trick as the first-year player currently leads the NLL in points, goals and assists among rookies.

The Thunderbirds look to inch closer to a playoff berth against a streaky Riptide squad on Saturday.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Halifax Thunderbirds at New York Riptide

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
