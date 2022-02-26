The New York Riptide are coming into this game at the bottom of the standings hoping to upset Toronto.

Toronto has been one of the best teams in the NLL this season and is looking to take care of business against a struggling Riptide team. The Riptide have just one win in the last eight games while also having dropped three straight games.

How to Watch Toronto Rock vs New York Riptide Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Toronto Rock vs New York Riptide game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rock started 2-3 but they have won four straight games and are now 6-3. Toronto has every chance to continue its winning streak today but has to make sure it doesn't let New York hang around.

These two teams are very similar offensively. Toronto has scored just two more goals on the season than New York but defense is where the teams are much different. The Riptide have allowed 110 goals against them compared to Toronto allowing just 89 goals to be scored against them.



The Riptide will have to play the best lacrosse of the season if they want to come away with a victory against a very solid Toronto Rock team. Tune into MSG+ tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET to catch the game.

Regional restrictions may apply.