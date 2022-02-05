From a win/loss perspective, these two teams are very evenly matched. Both teams are 5-3 and have solid home records with a 1-1 record on the road.

How to watch Toronto Rock vs Philadelphia Wings today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The difference is the amount of offense generated by each team. The Wings have scored 93 goals this season compared to Toronto's 60. Philadelphia has scored more goals than any other team in the NLL. The closest to Philadelphia is the New York Riptide, with 86 goals. The Riptide, however, only have one win and six losses.

Toronto has given up just 63 goals to Philadelphia's 85. This will be a classic good defense vs good offense matchup everyone enjoys.

The Buffalo Bandits technically hold the best in the NLL at 5-0 due to winning percentage even though they have played fewer games than some teams. Both the Wings and Rock will be able to get closer to that No. 1 ranking with a win today. But a win will not come easily today for either squad.

Tune in to NBC Sports Philadelphia at 8 p.m. ET to see this NLL matchup between Toronto and Philadelphia

