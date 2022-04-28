The Broncos kick off Week 8 of NRL Rugby action when they host the Sharks at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday.

The Broncos snapped a four-match losing streak on Friday with their come-from-behind victory over the Bulldogs 34-14 thanks to an Adam Reynolds masterclass.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Brisbane Broncos vs. Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the NRL Rugby: Brisbane Broncos vs. Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks game on fuboTV:

The offseason signing notched two of his three try assists and scored one of his own in the second half of the match for the Broncos. The Sharks, meanwhile, are coming off of a 34-22 victory over the Sea Eagles last Thursday.

The Broncos are currently in ninth place in the standings of the National Rugby League with six points out of seven matches and a 3W-0D-4L record.

The Sharks, on the other hand, are in fourth place with 10 points and a 5W-0D-2L record. The Cronulla-Sutherland team has notched five wins in its last six NRL matches with its only loss in that span being a 34-18 defeat on April 16 to the Melbourne Storm.

The Broncos and the Sharks now face each other at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday for both clubs' eighth match of the NRL season.

