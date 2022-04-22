Skip to main content

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Brisbane Broncos vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Broncos look to snap a four-game losing streak when they take on the Bulldogs on Friday in NRL rugby action.

The Broncos suffered their fourth straight loss in its last game when the first-place Panthers beat them 40-12.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Brisbane Broncos vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 5:53 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the NRL Rugby: Brisbane Broncos vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a tough game for the Broncos and dropped them to 2-4 on the season and into 14th place in the standings.

The Broncos are tied with the Titans, Knights, Raiders and Dragons, but fall behind each of them due to tiebreakers.

On Friday, the Broncos will look to finally get back in the win column against a Bulldogs team that they beat 16-10 earlier this season and is in last place with just one win on the year.

The Bulldogs won their first game of the year when they beat the Cowboys 6-4. It hasn't gone well since as they have lost five straight including that loss to the Broncos in week two.

They did have a close 13-12 loss the next week to the Sea Eagles but have been blown out in the three games since.

It has been a tough year for both teams so far and Friday they will look to get a big win and hopefully start to turn their season around.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Brisbane Broncos vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
5:53
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1003207584h
NRL Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Brisbane Broncos vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_13976643
entertainment

How to Watch Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy SpecialReady For Edit SharePreviewPublish

By Kristofer Habbas6 hours ago
Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Apr 2, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (7) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) celebrate the first period goal by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Blackhawks vs. Kings Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs7 hours ago
USATSI_18117747
NHL

How to Watch Blues at Sharks

By Adam Childs7 hours ago
Apr 14, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) looks to take a shot on goal during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Apr 2, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (7) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) celebrate the first period goal by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Apr 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal with right wing Patrick Kane (88) and defenseman Seth Jones (4) against the Arizona Coyotes during the overtime session at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy