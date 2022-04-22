The Broncos look to snap a four-game losing streak when they take on the Bulldogs on Friday in NRL rugby action.

The Broncos suffered their fourth straight loss in its last game when the first-place Panthers beat them 40-12.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Brisbane Broncos vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 5:53 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

It was a tough game for the Broncos and dropped them to 2-4 on the season and into 14th place in the standings.

The Broncos are tied with the Titans, Knights, Raiders and Dragons, but fall behind each of them due to tiebreakers.

On Friday, the Broncos will look to finally get back in the win column against a Bulldogs team that they beat 16-10 earlier this season and is in last place with just one win on the year.

The Bulldogs won their first game of the year when they beat the Cowboys 6-4. It hasn't gone well since as they have lost five straight including that loss to the Broncos in week two.

They did have a close 13-12 loss the next week to the Sea Eagles but have been blown out in the three games since.

It has been a tough year for both teams so far and Friday they will look to get a big win and hopefully start to turn their season around.

