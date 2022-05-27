How to Watch Broncos vs. Titans in NRL Rugby

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brisbane Broncos vs. Gold Coast Titans in NRL Rugby: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Broncos will be without captain Adam Reynolds as they host the Titans for local bragging rights on Friday.

The latest installment of the South East Queensland derby is here, with local rivals colliding when the Broncos (7-4) and Titans (3-8) meet in Brisbane on Friday. The Broncos have won five straight matches while Gold Coast has dropped six of its last seven.

Brisbane won't have its captain, halfback Adam Reynolds, for the second straight week. But while Reynolds rests his strained hamstring, Ezra Mam will fill the spot for the second straight round. The Broncos erupted for five tries in the second half last week to blow out the Knights in Newcastle, 36-12.

Selwyn Cobbo had two of those tries in a game that was knotted 6-6 at halftime. Brisbane led 14-12 before the floodgates opened with four tries in the final 13 minutes of play.

The Titans will have forward David Fifita back for the derby after he was sidelined for three weeks with a sprained right knee. Gold Coast lost at home in round 11 last week, taking a 25-18 defeat at the hands of the Sharks. 

Jarrod Wallace touched the try line twice in the match but the Titans couldn't make it all the way back from a 25-6 deficit in the second half.

