The National Rugby League features a battle on the pitch between the Canberra Raiders vs. North Queensland Cowboys today.

Coming into today, the Raiders (2-0-3) are near the bottom of the standings in the National Rugby League as the season is just getting started, with their opponents today, the Cowboys (2-0-3), right there with them in the struggle. Half the league is 2-0-3 so this is not a start that should halter their season fully, but another loss today by either team could end up being a huge blow overall.

How to Watch Canberra Raiders vs. North Queensland Cowboys today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Canberra is coming off a rough loss (30-16) to Melbourne in the last outing that saw them start off up 2-0, before getting run off the field:

Where Canberra are struggling the most is that they are fourth from the bottom in net points this season. As of today, it is sitting at -46, with only three teams behind it in the Dragons (-62), the West Tigers (-64) and the Bulldogs (-69).

Its last match did not help, losing by 14 points to Melbourne, which only pushed it further down the standings.

In order to make a push this season, Canberra is going to need to play in closer games and get some huge wins under its belt.

On the other side, the Cowboys have the same win/loss record, but their point differential is significantly better overall.

Right now, they are plus-19 through five matches, which is good for fifth in the league, but their three losses are weighing them down some in the standings.

This is a pivotal match early in the season for both teams as they try to avoid falling too far down in the standings and in a hole they cannot dig out of as the season progresses.

