Canterbury-Bankstown vs. Newcastle stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Newcastle Knights in NRL Rugby: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bulldogs and Knights looking to turn things around after poor starts as they meet in NRL's Magic Round in Brisbane.

It's the Magic Round in Australia's National Rugby League, with every game in round 10 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. The action kicks off on Friday with the Bulldogs (2-7) and Knights (2-7) fighting to stay off the bottom of the standings.

How to Watch Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Newcastle Knights in NRL Rugby Today:

Match Date: May 13, 2022

Match Time: 3:58 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Newcastle Knights match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams came in off round nine losses last week. Canterbury-Bankstown fell to the Raiders in Canberra 14-4, managing one second-half try from Matt Burton in the defeat.

In the second half, Newcastle was overwhelmed by the Cowboys as the Knights surrendered 24 unanswered points in the second half of their 36-16 loss. Newcastle led 16-12 at the half on tries from Dominic Young, Jacob Saifiti and Chris Randall, while Kalyn Ponga was 2-of-3 on his conversion attempts.

The Knights have lost seven consecutive matches after a 2-0 start and are last in the standings. Newcastle is getting Mitchell Barnett back from injury this week and in the round three loss to the Panthers, he was hurt that started the Knights' long-losing skid.

Also coming back for the Knights are Adam Clune and Sauaso Sue. Chris Patolo is set to return for the Bulldogs in place of Ava Seumanufagai.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Newcastle Knights in NRL Rugby

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
3:58
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

RUGBY copy
NRL Rugby

Canterbury-Bankstown vs. Newcastle stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson23 seconds ago
AKVLSQV6ABACXDTGQXRB4PVPIY
entertainment

Commit or Quit stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
80ca029f-788c-4597-a50b-707cabc4a744
entertainment

999: What's Your Emergency? stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
May 10, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the second half of game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Western Conference Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
May 10, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half of game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: Western Conference Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
May 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) and Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrate at home plate after Hoskins hit a grand slam against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
May 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) and Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrate at home plate after Hoskins hit a grand slam against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
USATSI_18243397
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Kings Game 6

By Adam Childs5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy