Canterbury-Bankstown vs. Newcastle stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Bulldogs and Knights looking to turn things around after poor starts as they meet in NRL's Magic Round in Brisbane.

It's the Magic Round in Australia's National Rugby League, with every game in round 10 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. The action kicks off on Friday with the Bulldogs (2-7) and Knights (2-7) fighting to stay off the bottom of the standings.

How to Watch Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Newcastle Knights in NRL Rugby Today:

Match Date: May 13, 2022

Match Time: 3:58 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Newcastle Knights match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams came in off round nine losses last week. Canterbury-Bankstown fell to the Raiders in Canberra 14-4, managing one second-half try from Matt Burton in the defeat.

In the second half, Newcastle was overwhelmed by the Cowboys as the Knights surrendered 24 unanswered points in the second half of their 36-16 loss. Newcastle led 16-12 at the half on tries from Dominic Young, Jacob Saifiti and Chris Randall, while Kalyn Ponga was 2-of-3 on his conversion attempts.

The Knights have lost seven consecutive matches after a 2-0 start and are last in the standings. Newcastle is getting Mitchell Barnett back from injury this week and in the round three loss to the Panthers, he was hurt that started the Knights' long-losing skid.

Also coming back for the Knights are Adam Clune and Sauaso Sue. Chris Patolo is set to return for the Bulldogs in place of Ava Seumanufagai.

Regional restrictions may apply.