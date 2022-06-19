The Bulldogs and Tigers battle Sunday as they try and climb up the NRL Rugby standings.

The Bulldogs and Tigers are tied for the fewest wins in the league so far this year and are looking to break that tie on Sunday.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Wests Tigers Today:

Match Date: June 19, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

The two teams did play once already this season back on May 20 with the Tigers beating the Bulldogs 36-22.

The Tigers, though, have lost two straight and are looking to get back in the win column and get their second win against the Bulldogs this season.

The Bulldogs snapped a five-match losing streak last week when they upset the Eels 34-4.

It was the best match of the year for the Bulldogs and Sunday they will look to do it again and get their second win of the year for the first time this year.

The Bulldogs are currently tied with the Titans for last place in the NRL standing and are looking to get a win to snap the tie.

The Tigers, though, will be looking to keep that from happening and win their fourth match of the year.

