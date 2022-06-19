Skip to main content

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Wests Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bulldogs and Tigers battle Sunday as they try and climb up the NRL Rugby standings.

The Bulldogs and Tigers are tied for the fewest wins in the league so far this year and are looking to break that tie on Sunday.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Wests Tigers Today:

Match Date: June 19, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream NRL Rugby: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Wests Tigers on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The two teams did play once already this season back on May 20 with the Tigers beating the Bulldogs 36-22.

The Tigers, though, have lost two straight and are looking to get back in the win column and get their second win against the Bulldogs this season.

The Bulldogs snapped a five-match losing streak last week when they upset the Eels 34-4.

It was the best match of the year for the Bulldogs and Sunday they will look to do it again and get their second win of the year for the first time this year.

The Bulldogs are currently tied with the Titans for last place in the NRL standing and are looking to get a win to snap the tie.

The Tigers, though, will be looking to keep that from happening and win their fourth match of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
19
2022

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Wests Tigers

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
2:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011474073h (3)
NRL Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Wests Tigers

By Adam Childsjust now
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch LA Galaxy II at Sacramento Republic FC

By Christine Brown3 hours ago
Jun 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) shoots the ball against the Nashville SC during the first half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates the two run home run of first baseman C.J. Cron (25) in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates the two run home run of first baseman C.J. Cron (25) in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
May 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) dribbles the ball against Orlando City SC defender Kyle Smith (24) during the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
USATSI_18544165 (1)
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Mariners

By Ben Macaluso4 hours ago
imago1001533790h
Boxing

How to Watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr.

By Adam Childs4 hours ago
USATSI_18453128
MLS

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Real Salt Lake

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy