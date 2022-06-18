How to Watch Parramatta Eels vs. Sydney Roosters

The National Rugby League features the Eels taking on the Roosters on Saturday in this exciting showdown.

The Eels (8-0-5) and Roosters (7-0-7) come into today's match in a logjam in the middle of the standings of the National Rugby League. They both can inch closer to the upper third of the league with a win today. In fact, both need a win coming off losses in each of their last games. These are the matches that a team needs to win to separate themselves from the pack and stand out as a potential threat in the playoffs this season.

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports Plus

Parramatta is coming off the most disappointing, embarrassing loss of its season to the Bulldogs (4-34) and needs to rebound today:

Over its last five matches, Parramatta is 3-0-2, coming off a deconstruction against Canterbury-Bankstown where it lost 4-34 and could not get into any rhythm at all. It was the most lopsided loss of its season.

In that match, Sydney won 31-24 in a competitive, tough match that took place roughly a month ago.

For Sydney, the Roosters have gone 2-0-3 in their last five matches, dropping their last two as they are in a make-or-break moment in their season. A loss today would put them under .500 for the season, making it a much steeper climb to the playoffs this season.

This is the last match of the season between these two teams, giving Parramatta the chance to even the series and the tiebreaker, with Sydney in a position to take full control over Parramatta if both sides are tied and in the playoff picture.

