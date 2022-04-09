Skip to main content

How to Watch Gold Coast Titans vs. Parramatta Eels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Eels head to Gold Coast off a dominant win in Round 4 for an NRL rugby match.

The Eels (3-1) won their second straight match on Sunday, running away from the Dragons in the second half. Now, they take to the road to play the Titans (2-2), who won a defensive battle on March 31 to beat the Wests Tigers.

How to Watch National Rugby League, Gold Coast Titans vs. Parramatta Eels Today:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream the Gold Coast Titans vs. Parramatta Eels match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Parramatta led the Dragons on Sunday at the half 12-8 before erupting in the second half for six tries and conversions to turn a close game into a rout. Waqa Blake and Mitchell Moses scored two tries apiece and Moses was a perfect 8-of-8 on conversions. 

Dylan Brown, Nathan Brown, Reed Mahoney and Clinton Gutherson also crossed the try line.

At Gold Coast on March 31, points were hard to come by. Alexander Brimson scored the only try of the game for the Titans in the 78th minute to lift them past Wests Tigers. Wests converted three penalty goals but were unable to get past the try line. It was 2-2 at halftime as the teams traded penalty goals before the Tigers took a 6-2 lead in the 75th minute.

