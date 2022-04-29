Skip to main content

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Gold Coast Titans vs. Penrith Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Titans look to take down the first-place Panthers on Friday in NRL Rugby action.

The Titans head into Friday's match looking to snap a three-game losing streak. They started the year 2-2 but have since lost to the Eels, Sea Eagles and Cowboys.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Gold Coast Titans vs. Penrith Panthers Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 3:58 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream the NRL Rugby: Gold Coast Titans vs. Penrith Panthers game on fuboTV:

The losses to the Eels and Sea Eagles were hard-fought games but the Titans were completely outclassed by the Cowboys, losing 30-4 last Saturday.

Friday, they will look to get back in the win column but it won't be easy as they take on the undefeated Panthers.

The Panthers come into this game a perfect 7-0 and a game up on the Storm in the standings.

They have mostly dominated their competition this year in racing out to a great start.

The Panthers beat the Dragons just 20-16 in their second game but have won every other game by at least 14 points.

The last two games have been especially impressive, as they have beat the Broncos 40-12 and the Raiders 36-6.

They have proven all year that they are one of the best teams in the league and Friday, they will look to show why again and stay undefeated with a win against the Titans.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

NRL Rugby: Gold Coast Titans vs. Penrith Panthers

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
3:58
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
