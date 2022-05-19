Knights vs. Broncos stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Knights go for their second straight win on Thursday when they take on the Broncos in NRL Rugby action.

The Knights snapped a seven-game losing streak when they knocked off the Bulldogs 16-6 on Friday.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Newcastle Knights vs. Brisbane Broncos Today:

Match Date: May 19, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

The Knights won their first two games of the year but had struggled since. They finally got back in the win column last week, though.

Thursday, they will try to get their second straight win against a Broncos team that has won four straight.

The Broncos have been hot, winning their last four after they had dropped four in a row. It has been a season of runs for Brisbane as it opened the season with two straight wins before losing the four straight.

The four straight wins have moved the Broncos up to No. 7 and tied with the Roosters, Sharks and Eels.

They have made a move in the standings and Thursday; they will look to get their fifth straight win and at least keep pace with the teams they are tied with. If they get a little help, they could move up to No. 4 in the standings with a win.

