Knights vs. Broncos stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Newcastle Knights vs. Brisbane Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Knights go for their second straight win on Thursday when they take on the Broncos in NRL Rugby action.

The Knights snapped a seven-game losing streak when they knocked off the Bulldogs 16-6 on Friday.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Newcastle Knights vs. Brisbane Broncos Today:

Match Date: May 19, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream NRL Rugby: Newcastle Knights vs. Brisbane Broncos on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Knights won their first two games of the year but had struggled since. They finally got back in the win column last week, though.

Thursday, they will try to get their second straight win against a Broncos team that has won four straight.

The Broncos have been hot, winning their last four after they had dropped four in a row. It has been a season of runs for Brisbane as it opened the season with two straight wins before losing the four straight.

The four straight wins have moved the Broncos up to No. 7 and tied with the Roosters, Sharks and Eels.

They have made a move in the standings and Thursday; they will look to get their fifth straight win and at least keep pace with the teams they are tied with. If they get a little help, they could move up to No. 4 in the standings with a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
19
2022

NRL Rugby: Newcastle Knights vs. Brisbane Broncos

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
5:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
NRL Rugby

By Adam Childsjust now
Tennis

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
NHL

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
NHL

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Soccer

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Soccer

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
entertainment

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
MLS

By Christine Brown7 hours ago
MLS

By Christine Brown7 hours ago
