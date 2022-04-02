How to Watch Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Canberra Raiders in NRL Rugby

Skip to main content

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sea Eagles go for their second straight win on Saturday when they battle against the Raiders in NRL Rugby action.

The Sea Eagles picked up their first win of the year on Sunday when they slipped by Canterbury 13-12. It was a good win for Manly after it had dropped its first two games.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream the NRL Rugby: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sea Eagles struggled in their first game of the year, losing to the Panthers 28-6 and were a little better in game two against the Roosters but still lost 26-12.

The tough start has Manly down in 15th place, just ahead of last place Wests after three games.

Saturday, the Sea Eagles will look to dig out of their hole and get a win against a Raiders team that has won two of their first three games.

Cranberra picked up a big 24-22 win against the Titans last Saturday that helped it bounce back from a tough 26-6 loss to the Cowboys.

The win was the Raiders' second of the year after they opened the season with a 24-19 win against the Sharks.

It has been a good start to the season for the Raiders and on Saturday, they will look to make it two in a row against a Sea Eagles team that has struggled to score in the early part of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Canberra Raiders

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
2:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
NRL Rugby

