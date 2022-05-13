Manly-Warringah vs. Brisbane stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Broncos have won three straight entering Magic Round battle with Sea Eagles in Brisbane.

The Broncos (5-4) bring a three-match winning streak into Friday's battle in Brisbane against the Sea Eagles (5-4), who picked up a needed win in round nine after two consecutive losses. The round 10 match is part of the NRL's Magic Round, with every game being held at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

How to Watch Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Brisbane Broncos in NRL Rugby Today:

Match Date: May 13, 2022

Match Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

The Broncos have been hot and get back forwards Payne Haas and Kurt Capewell from injuries this week. Even without the pair, Brisbane blew open a close game in the second half and hammered the Rabbitohs in Sydney by a 32-12 score.

In the second-half deluge, Selwyn Cobbo scored two tries as Brisbane broke away from a 12-6 halftime lead. Adam Reynolds notched a try, made all five conversions and added a penalty goal.

Ben Trbojevic and Reuben Garrick had two tries each last week as Manly-Warringah beat Wests Tigers 36-22. The Sea Eagles will welcome back Haumole Olakau'atu, who sat out last week with an illness.

