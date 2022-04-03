How to Watch Melbourne Storm vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in NRL Rugby

The Storm host Bulldogs with both teams looking to bounce back from losses last week in NRL rugby.

The Storm (2-1) let one get away on March 26 when they allowed a tie-breaking try in the 81st minute and will try to get back on the winning track against the Bulldogs (1-2) at AAMI Park in Melbourne on Sunday morning.

How to Watch NRL Rugby, Melbourne Storm vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 2 a.m. ET

Canterbury-Bankstown also lost a heart-breaker last week, blowing an early 8-0 lead in a 13-12 loss to the Sea Eagles in Sydney. Matt Burton tied the match with a penalty goal in the 71st minute before Manly-Warringhah converted a one-point field goal in the 76th minute for the win.

Ray Stone scored two tries for Melbourne last week, while Clinton Gutherson, Waqa Blake and Tom Opacic also got across the line. Mitchell Moses was successful on 4-of-4 conversions in the Storm's 28-24 loss to the Eels.

Brandon Wakeham notched a try in the first minute for the Bulldogs and Braidon Burns also picked up a try in the 14th minute. Canterbury-Bankstown is last in the 16-team circuit with 28 points but leads the league by allowing just 33.

The teams last played on April 10, 2021, when the Storm cruised to a 52-18 victory. Melbourne won the regular-season ladder last season while the Bulldogs were last with just three wins in 24 matches.

