How to Watch Melbourne Storm vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in NRL Rugby

Skip to main content

How to Watch NRL Rugby, Melbourne Storm vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Storm host Bulldogs with both teams looking to bounce back from losses last week in NRL rugby.

The Storm (2-1) let one get away on March 26 when they allowed a tie-breaking try in the 81st minute and will try to get back on the winning track against the Bulldogs (1-2) at AAMI Park in Melbourne on Sunday morning.

How to Watch NRL Rugby, Melbourne Storm vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 2 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream the Melbourne Storm vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Canterbury-Bankstown also lost a heart-breaker last week, blowing an early 8-0 lead in a 13-12 loss to the Sea Eagles in Sydney. Matt Burton tied the match with a penalty goal in the 71st minute before Manly-Warringhah converted a one-point field goal in the 76th minute for the win.

Ray Stone scored two tries for Melbourne last week, while Clinton Gutherson, Waqa Blake and Tom Opacic also got across the line. Mitchell Moses was successful on 4-of-4 conversions in the Storm's 28-24 loss to the Eels.

Brandon Wakeham notched a try in the first minute for the Bulldogs and Braidon Burns also picked up a try in the 14th minute. Canterbury-Bankstown is last in the 16-team circuit with 28 points but leads the league by allowing just 33.

The teams last played on April 10, 2021, when the Storm cruised to a 52-18 victory. Melbourne won the regular-season ladder last season while the Bulldogs were last with just three wins in 24 matches.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Melbourne Storm vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
2:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1002405328h
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Melbourne Storm vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in NRL Rugby

By Phil Watson51 seconds ago
Apr 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots a layup over Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) battle for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) congratulates San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends a shot by Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler (9) and forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) moves to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy