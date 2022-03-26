Skip to main content

How to Watch Melbourne Storm vs. Parramatta Eels, National Rugby League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A pair of NRL squads looking to return to the Finals Series in 2022 clash when the Eels invade Melbourne to take on the Storm.

The Eels (1-1) come to Melbourne looking to get back on track Saturday after a devastating late loss on March 19. The Storm (2-0) eked out a narrow victory last week to remain unbeaten entering Round 3 play.

How to Watch Melbourne Storm vs. Parramatta Eels Today:

Match Date: March 26, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the Melbourne Storm vs. Parramatta Eels match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Eels rebounded from an 8-6 halftime deficit and took a 16-12 lead on Reed Mahoney's try and Clinton Gutherson's conversion in the 63rd minute. But the Sharks snatched away the victory with a go-ahead conversion in the 80th minute to hand Parramatta its first loss of the season on March 19. 

The Eels got tries from Mitchell Moses and Reed Mahoney in the loss, while Clinton Gutherson scored eight points on two conversions and two penalty goals.

In Melbourne on March 17, the Storm jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Rabbitohs before the lead evaporated over a disastrous 12-minute stretch in the second half. South Sydney tied the game with a 2-point field goal in the 79th minute.

Ryan Papenhuyzen saved the day for Melbourne with a 1-point field goal in the 82nd minute to give the Storm a 15-14 win. Papenhuyzen had one of Melbourne's three first-half tries, along with Xavier Coates and Cameron Munster.

Parramutta swept two matches from the Storm last season, winning 16-12 at home on March 18 and getting a 22-10 road win on Aug, 28. The Eels lost to the Panthers in the semifinals. Penrith took out the Storm in the preliminary finals the following week.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Melbourne Storm vs. Parramatta Eels

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
2:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
