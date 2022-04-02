How to Watch New Zealand Warriors vs. Brisbane Broncos in NRL Rugby

Skip to main content

How to Watch NRL Rugby: New Zealand Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Warriors go for their second straight victory when they take on the Broncos in NRL Rugby action.

The Warriors got their first win of the year last Friday when they beat the West Tigers 16-12. 

How to Watch NRL Rugby: New Zealand Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 11:58 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the NRL Rugby: New Zealand Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win came after New Zealand lost its first two games to the Dragons 28-16 and the Titans 20-18.

The 1-2 start has the Warriors tied with six other teams but they currently sit in 12th place due to point differential.

Friday, though, they will look to get a second straight victory when they play a Brisbane team that is coming off a loss to the North Queensland Cowboys last Sunday.

The Broncos won their first two games to start the season but suffered a tough loss in their last game.

They stifled South Sydney in the first game, winning 11-4 and then outlasted Canterbury 16-10 in their second game.

They struggled, though, in the last game giving up 38 points and will now look to get back on track on Friday against the Warriors.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

NRL Rugby: New Zealand Warriors vs. Brisbane Broncos

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
11:58
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
