NRL Rugby, Newcastle Knights vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel

The Knights and Sea Eagles seek momentum as they open round five of Australia's National Rugby League campaign.

The Sea Eagles have bounced back from a slow start with two consecutive wins and open Round 5 play on Thursday with a trip to Newcastle to face the Knights.

How to Watch NRL Rugby, Newcastle Knights vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Today:

Match Date: April 7, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream the Newcastle Knights vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Manly-Warringah ran away from the Raiders in the second half on Saturday in Mudgee, scoring 15 unanswered points after going to the half with a 10-6 lead. Rueben Garrick scored a try, three conversions, and a penalty goal for the Sea Eagles in the 25-6 win, while Morgan Harper, Haumole Olakau'atu, and Tom Trbojevic also found the try line.

On Friday, the Knights were blanked 18-0 by the Sharks in Sydney and have lost their last two matches after opening with consecutive victories.

Both teams made the playoffs in 2021, with the Sea Eagles reaching the preliminary finals before losing to South Sydney, and Newcastle fell in the qualifying round.

In the last meeting between the teams in Round 12 last season, the Knights beat Manly-Warringah 18-10 in Newcastle on May 30. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

NRL Rugby, Newcastle Knights vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
5:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
NRL Rugby

NRL Rugby, Newcastle Knights vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
NBA

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
NBA

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
NBA

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
NBA

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
NBA

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
NBA

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
NBA

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
NBA

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
