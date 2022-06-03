The Panthers sit atop the NRL Rugby standings with 22 points this season as they face the Bulldogs on Friday.

With the Panthers sitting atop the NRL standings heading into round 13, Penrith takes on the last-place Bulldogs at home at BlueBet Stadium on Friday in Penrith.

Currently, the Panthers are leading the way in the NRL with 22 points this season and a near-perfect 11-1 record. Penrith has also dominated the Bulldogs in recent years, winning their last four meetings by a combined score of 132-16. The Bulldogs, on the other hand, sit in last place with just four points and two wins this season.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Bulldogs Today

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 5:55 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

The Panthers earned a 22-0 shutout victory over the Cowboys in their last match in front of 17,000-plus at BlueBet Stadium. Isaah Yeo got the scoring started with a second-minute try, with the Panthers tacking on four tries and three conversions to cruise to an easy win.

As for the Bulldogs, they put up a good fight against the Dragons by scoring four tries and three conversions. However, the Bulldogs eventually fell to the Dragons in a 34-24 defeat. The Bulldogs’ Jake Averillo scored two tries in the first half.

The Panthers look to stay atop the standings when they host the Bulldogs on Friday in Perinth.

