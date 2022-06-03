Skip to main content

How to Watch Penrith Panthers vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Panthers sit atop the NRL Rugby standings with 22 points this season as they face the Bulldogs on Friday.

With the Panthers sitting atop the NRL standings heading into round 13, Penrith takes on the last-place Bulldogs at home at BlueBet Stadium on Friday in Penrith.

Currently, the Panthers are leading the way in the NRL with 22 points this season and a near-perfect 11-1 record. Penrith has also dominated the Bulldogs in recent years, winning their last four meetings by a combined score of 132-16. The Bulldogs, on the other hand, sit in last place with just four points and two wins this season.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Bulldogs Today

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 5:55 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream Panthers vs. Bulldogs on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The Panthers earned a 22-0 shutout victory over the Cowboys in their last match in front of 17,000-plus at BlueBet Stadium. Isaah Yeo got the scoring started with a second-minute try, with the Panthers tacking on four tries and three conversions to cruise to an easy win.

As for the Bulldogs, they put up a good fight against the Dragons by scoring four tries and three conversions. However, the Bulldogs eventually fell to the Dragons in a 34-24 defeat. The Bulldogs’ Jake Averillo scored two tries in the first half.

The Panthers look to stay atop the standings when they host the Bulldogs on Friday in Perinth.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Panthers vs. Bulldogs

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
5:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011474073h (2)
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Panthers vs. Bulldogs

By Evan Lazarjust now
imago1011809624h (1)
AFL Premiership Football

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Bulldogs vs. Cats

By Rafael Urbina25 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Brehm at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Feb 10, 2022; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Harris English hits from the rough of the second hole during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Cheryl Evans-Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK
Golf

Harris English at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Doug Ghim lines up a putt on the fifth green during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Doug Ghim at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Hagy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bo Hoag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Patton Kizzire watches his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Patton Kizzire at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy