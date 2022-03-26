The Panthers (2-0) return to Carrington Park in Bathurst after picking up a road win last week. Penrith, the defending Premiership champions, host the Knights (2-0), who are off to a dominant start.

How to Watch Penrith Panthers vs. Newcastle Knights Today:

Match Date: March 26, 2022

Match Time: 12 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

The Panthers took an early lead in Sydney on March 18 and hung on to beat the Dragons 20-16. Penrith scored three tries in the first half en route to a 20-6 lead, two by Viliame Kikau, and never trailed despite a game comeback attempt by St. George Ilawarra, which scored two tries in the second half.

On March 20, Newcastle blasted the Wests Tigers 26-4 at home. jumping out to a quick 12-0 lead on tries by Jake Clifford and Tyson Frisell in the first eight minutes of the match and led 14-0 at the half after Clifford converted a penalty goal

The Knights are at the top of the ladder in the early going on the strength of a plus-36 scoring differential. The Panthers are second based on a plus-26 margin. Both teams have four points.

Last season, host Penrith beat Newcastle 24-6 on April 22 in their lone meeting.

