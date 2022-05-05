How to Watch Rabbitohs vs. Broncos in NRL Rugby

Skip to main content

How to Watch South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Brisbane Broncos in NRL Rugby

The Broncos ride a two-match winning streak into Sydney looking for a season sweep of Rabbitohs on Thursday.

The Rabbitohs (4-4) and Broncos (4-4) are part of a group of six teams battling for position in the middle of the National Rugby League ladder. On Friday, Brisbane can pick up a third consecutive victory and clinch a season sweep of South Sydney when it visits Accor Stadium.

How to Watch South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Brisbane Broncos in NRL Rugby Today:

Match Date: May 5, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream the South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Brisbane Broncos NRL Rugby match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The teams played a low-scoring battle on March 11 in the season opener at Brisbane with the Broncos taking an 11-4 victory. Albert Kelly and Corey Oates touched the try line for Brisbane while the only score for the Rabbitohs came in the 28th minute on a try by Josh Mansour.

The Broncos bounced back from a four-match losing skid to win their last two outings, including a 16-7 win over the Sharks at home on April 28. Kotoni Staggs, Herbie Farnworth and Kurt Capewell recorded tries, with Staggs and Adam Reynolds tacking on conversions in the win. 

The Rabbitohs have won three of their last four matches, pounding the Sea Eagles 40-22 Friday on the road. Seven players touched the try line for South Sydney and Blake Taaffe had a try and five conversions as the Rabbitohs blew open the game in the second half after leading 18-16 at the break.

