How to Watch Rabbitohs vs. Raiders in NRL Rugby

The surging Raiders look for their third straight win when they visit the Rabbitohs in Dubbo.

The Rabbitohs (5-5) got back to .500 last week with a Magic Round victory in Brisbane over the Warriors, despite nearly squandering a 32-6 lead in the final 17 minutes. The Raiders (4-6) have won two straight after a dominating win over the Sharks in Round 10. South Sydney and Canberra play at Apex Oval in Dubbo in round 11.

Match Date: May 21, 2022

Match Time: 11:58 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

The Rabbitohs announced in 2020 that they would play one home match a year at Apex Oval. The club plays the bulk of those matches at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

On May 14 at Brisbane, South Sydney went up 32-6 in the 49th minute when Lachlan Ilias touched the try line and Blake Taaffe hit the conversion. The Warriors stormed back with four tries in 15 minutes, closing to 32-30 in the 78th minute. The Rabbitohs are 3-2 over their last five matches, alternating wins and losses.

The Raiders dominated the Sharks, getting tries from Sebastian Kris, Josh Papalii, Corey Harawira-Naera, Brad Schneider and Hudson Young in a 30-10 rout of the Sharks.

The Rabbitohs made a change to their second row for this week, inserting Trent Peoples in place of injured Jacob Host.

South Sydney beat the Raiders in Canberra in their last meeting in April 2021 behind two tries from Alex Johnston, a member of the club since 2014.

