How to Watch Rabbitohs vs. Raiders in NRL Rugby

Skip to main content

How to Watch South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Canberra Raiders in NRL Rugby: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The surging Raiders look for their third straight win when they visit the Rabbitohs in Dubbo.

The Rabbitohs (5-5) got back to .500 last week with a Magic Round victory in Brisbane over the Warriors, despite nearly squandering a 32-6 lead in the final 17 minutes. The Raiders (4-6) have won two straight after a dominating win over the Sharks in Round 10. South Sydney and Canberra play at Apex Oval in Dubbo in round 11.

How to Watch South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Canberra Raiders in NRL Rugby Today:

Match Date: May 21, 2022

Match Time: 11:58 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream the South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Canberra Raiders match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rabbitohs announced in 2020 that they would play one home match a year at Apex Oval. The club plays the bulk of those matches at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

On May 14 at Brisbane, South Sydney went up 32-6 in the 49th minute when Lachlan Ilias touched the try line and Blake Taaffe hit the conversion. The Warriors stormed back with four tries in 15 minutes, closing to 32-30 in the 78th minute. The Rabbitohs are 3-2 over their last five matches, alternating wins and losses.

The Raiders dominated the Sharks, getting tries from Sebastian Kris, Josh Papalii, Corey Harawira-Naera, Brad Schneider and Hudson Young in a 30-10 rout of the Sharks.

The Rabbitohs made a change to their second row for this week, inserting Trent Peoples in place of injured Jacob Host. 

South Sydney beat the Raiders in Canberra in their last meeting in April 2021 behind two tries from Alex Johnston, a member of the club since 2014.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Rabbitohs vs. Raiders

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
11:58
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011474073h (1)
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Rabbitohs vs. Raiders in NRL Rugby

By Phil Watsonjust now
6gpjg
entertainment

How to Watch Deadly Women: Fatal Instincts Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas28 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates his home run with teammates in the dugout against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates his home run with teammates in the dugout against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1008017146h
Boxing

How to Watch David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_17865299
IFL Football

How to Watch Sugar Skulls at Strike Force

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) runs out a double in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) passes over the defense of Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy