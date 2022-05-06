Two teams at the bottom of the National Rugby League ladder look for a turnaround on Friday when the Raiders and Bulldogs face off.

The Bulldogs (2-6) enter Friday night's road game at Canberra looking for momentum and a second straight victory. The host Raiders (2-6) are hoping some home cooking can end a five-match skid.

How to Watch Canberra Raiders vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in NRL Rugby Today:

Match Date: May 6, 2022

Match Time: 3:58 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the Canberra Raiders vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs NRL rugby match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Canterbury-Bankstown ended a six-match losing streak on Saturday with a 16-12 win over the Roosters, taking a 10-4 halftime lead and putting the match away with Jayden Okunbor's try in the 53rd minute after Sydney closed to within 10-8.

The Raiders dropped a heartbreaker to the Warriors in Redcliffe on Saturday. Leading 20-12 at intermission, Canberra surrendered a one-point field goal in the 82nd minute to end up on the wrong end of a 21-20 final score.

Matthew Timoko, Hudson Young and Jack Wighton touched the try line in the first half and Brad Schneider hit all three conversions while also adding a penalty goal.

But the Raiders were blanked in the second half. The Warriors tied the game with a penalty goal in the 79th minute before the late kick decided things.

