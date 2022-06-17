Sea Eagles vs. Cowboys stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs. North Queensland Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sea Eagles go for their third straight win on Friday when they take on the Cowboys in NRL Rugby action.

The Sea Eagles are looking to get themselves on the right side of the playoff cutoff on Friday when they take on the Cowboys.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs. North Queensland Cowboys Today:

Match Date: June 17, 2022

Match Time: 3:58 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream NRL Rugby: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs. North Queensland Cowboys on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The Sea Eagles are sitting at 7-7 and are tied with the Roosters for the eighth and final playoff spot. The Roosters currently hold the tiebreak over the Sea Eagles, though.

The Sea Eagles are looking to get back above .500 on the season and win their third straight match when they play the Cowboys on Friday.

The Cowboys are currently in third place in the standings at 10-4 and are looking to move up with a win.

The Cowboys have been playing well as they have won their last two and eight of their previous nine matches. Their only loss during that time was a 22-0 loss to the first-place Panthers.

The Cowboys are a half-game back of the Storm for second place and can put pressure on them with a win on Friday.

It should be a great match between two teams that are playing well.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
17
2022

NRL Rugby: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs. North Queensland Cowboys

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
3:58
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
RUGBY
NRL Rugby

