How to Watch NRL Rugby: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Gold Coast Titans

The Sea Eagles go for their fourth straight win on Saturday when it takes on the Titans in NRL Rugby action.

The Sea Eagles got off to a tough start to the season losing their first two games but have bounced back and come into Saturday's contest on a three-game winning streak.

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

Manly-Warringah beat the Bulldogs 13-12 for its first win of the year and followed it up with a 25-6 win over the Raiders and a 30-6 win over the Knights.

It has been two straight dominant wins for the Sea Eagles and has them in a tie with the Roosters and Warriors at 3-2 on the season.

On Saturday, they will look to get their fourth straight win against a Titans team that is just one game back of them in the standings.

The Titans have alternated wins and losses all year long and are currently 2-3 on the year. The good news for them is that if the trend continues they will beat the Sea Eagles on Saturday.

Gold Coast is coming off a close 26-20 loss to the Eels. It was the Titans' third loss of the year but all of them have by six points or fewer.

They have been in every game this year, but are looking to find a way to finish off more of the games starting with their contest against the Sea Eagles on Saturday.

