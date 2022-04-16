Skip to main content

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs Gold Coast Titans Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sea Eagles go for their fourth straight win on Saturday when it takes on the Titans in NRL Rugby action.

The Sea Eagles got off to a tough start to the season losing their first two games but have bounced back and come into Saturday's contest on a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs Gold Coast Titans Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream the NRL Rugby: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs Gold Coast Titans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Manly-Warringah beat the Bulldogs 13-12 for its first win of the year and followed it up with a 25-6 win over the Raiders and a 30-6 win over the Knights.

It has been two straight dominant wins for the Sea Eagles and has them in a tie with the Roosters and Warriors at 3-2 on the season.

On Saturday, they will look to get their fourth straight win against a Titans team that is just one game back of them in the standings.

The Titans have alternated wins and losses all year long and are currently 2-3 on the year. The good news for them is that if the trend continues they will beat the Sea Eagles on Saturday.

Gold Coast is coming off a close 26-20 loss to the Eels. It was the Titans' third loss of the year but all of them have by six points or fewer.

They have been in every game this year, but are looking to find a way to finish off more of the games starting with their contest against the Sea Eagles on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Gold Coast Titans

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
3:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1003207658h
NRL Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Gold Coast Titans

By Adam Childsjust now
Apr 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) doubles in two runs in the fifth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Apr 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) doubles in two runs in the fifth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
USATSI_10116924
College Softball

How to Watch UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton in College Softball

By Adam Childs5 hours ago
USATSI_6485446 (1)
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

How to Watch Team Blue vs. Team Gold

By Adam Childs5 hours ago
USATSI_16299984
College Baseball

How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA in College Baseball

By Alex Barth5 hours ago
Bellator McKee
Bellator MMA

How to Watch Bellator 277: McKee vs. Pitbull 2

By Iolanda Neto5 hours ago
NLL Lacrosse
NLL Lacrosse

How to Watch Panther City at San Diego

By Evan Lazar5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy