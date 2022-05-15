The Raiders go for their second straight win on Saturday when they take on the Sharks in NRL Rugby action.

The Raiders snapped a five-match losing streak last Friday when they knocked off the Bulldogs 14-4. They were coming off a tough 21-20 loss the week before to the Warriors but played great defense in limiting the Bulldogs to just four points.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs. Canberra Raiders Today:

Match Date: May 14, 2022

Match Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream NRL Rugby: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs. Canberra Raiders on fuboTV

The Raiders are now 3-6 on the season and sit all alone in 12th place on the ladder, one match up on the Tigers, Titans, Bulldogs and Knights.

They are also just a match back of four teams and will be looking to put some pressure on them if they can pick up their second win of the year against the Sharks.

The Raiders opened the year with a big 24-19 win over the Sharks. It is one of just three losses for the Sharks this year as they would win four straight matches after that loss, but have gone just 2-2 since.

Last week, the Sharks had little trouble beating the Warriors 29-10. That comes a week after they were limited to just seven points in a loss to the Broncos.

The Sharks look to be the better team, but they did lose to the Raiders earlier this year so they can be upset.

Saturday, though, they will be looking to avenge that loss and get a second straight win.

Regional restrictions may apply.