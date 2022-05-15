Skip to main content

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs. Canberra Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Raiders go for their second straight win on Saturday when they take on the Sharks in NRL Rugby action.

The Raiders snapped a five-match losing streak last Friday when they knocked off the Bulldogs 14-4. They were coming off a tough 21-20 loss the week before to the Warriors but played great defense in limiting the Bulldogs to just four points.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs. Canberra Raiders Today:

Match Date: May 14, 2022

Match Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream NRL Rugby: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs. Canberra Raiders on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Raiders are now 3-6 on the season and sit all alone in 12th place on the ladder, one match up on the Tigers, Titans, Bulldogs and Knights.

They are also just a match back of four teams and will be looking to put some pressure on them if they can pick up their second win of the year against the Sharks.

The Raiders opened the year with a big 24-19 win over the Sharks. It is one of just three losses for the Sharks this year as they would win four straight matches after that loss, but have gone just 2-2 since.

Last week, the Sharks had little trouble beating the Warriors 29-10. That comes a week after they were limited to just seven points in a loss to the Broncos.

The Sharks look to be the better team, but they did lose to the Raiders earlier this year so they can be upset. 

Saturday, though, they will be looking to avenge that loss and get a second straight win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs. Canberra Raiders

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
11:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1002018574h
NRL Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs. Canberra Raiders

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
May 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) is greeted by catcher Austin Romine (19) and starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) after hitting a two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
imago0035324683h
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona in College Baseball

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
LA Galaxy Chicharito
MLS

FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (left) scores a run past Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) makes a running catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (not pictured) in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

CF Pachuca vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) controls the puck against Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) during the third period in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Kings vs. Oilers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) controls the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in game six of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy