Skip to main content

How to Watch Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The National Rugby League features the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks and Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles on Thursday morning.

The Sharks (4-0-2) and the Sea Eagles (4-0-2) enter today in a four-way tie in the National Rugby League, just behind the second-place Storm and first-place Panthers. This is a big early-season match between these two teams with 18 games left on the calendar and tiebreakers at the end of the season coming down to games like this early in the year.

How to Watch Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Watch Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Manly-Warringah continued its winning streak with a win over the Titans in a close game, edging them (26-18):

Cronulla-Sutherland lost its opening game of the season to the Raiders (19-24) and its last game to the Storm (18-34), with a four-game winning streak in between those losses. The Sharks are targeting today as an opportunity to get back on track.

In those four wins, they are outscoring teams 102-32, looking absolutely fantastic in two of those games, smothering their opponents to the tune of 48-4 overall.

On the other side for Manly-Warringah, it dropped its first two games to the Panthers (6-28) and Roosters (12-26), setting up a cause for concern for the season. Since then, the Sea Eagles have won four in a row to get to the top of the middle of the standings, setting up today’s clash.

During their four-game winning streak, they have beaten the Bulldogs, Raiders, Knights and Titans by a combined score of 94-42, with two smothering wins in there as well.

The winner of today’s match will set themselves up for an opportunity to inch closer to the top of the standings early in the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
5:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1003207658h (1)
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
we-need-to-talk-about-america-fuse-770x433
entertainment

How to Watch We Need to Talk About America Series Premiere

By Quinn Roberts6 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the first quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the first quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
USATSI_18112502
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche at Kraken

By Evan Massey7 hours ago
USATSI_18112420
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Golden Knights

By Evan Massey7 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy