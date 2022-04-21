The Sharks (4-0-2) and the Sea Eagles (4-0-2) enter today in a four-way tie in the National Rugby League, just behind the second-place Storm and first-place Panthers. This is a big early-season match between these two teams with 18 games left on the calendar and tiebreakers at the end of the season coming down to games like this early in the year.

How to Watch Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Watch Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Manly-Warringah continued its winning streak with a win over the Titans in a close game, edging them (26-18):

Cronulla-Sutherland lost its opening game of the season to the Raiders (19-24) and its last game to the Storm (18-34), with a four-game winning streak in between those losses. The Sharks are targeting today as an opportunity to get back on track.

In those four wins, they are outscoring teams 102-32, looking absolutely fantastic in two of those games, smothering their opponents to the tune of 48-4 overall.

On the other side for Manly-Warringah, it dropped its first two games to the Panthers (6-28) and Roosters (12-26), setting up a cause for concern for the season. Since then, the Sea Eagles have won four in a row to get to the top of the middle of the standings, setting up today’s clash.

During their four-game winning streak, they have beaten the Bulldogs, Raiders, Knights and Titans by a combined score of 94-42, with two smothering wins in there as well.

The winner of today’s match will set themselves up for an opportunity to inch closer to the top of the standings early in the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.