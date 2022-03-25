Australia's fiercest rivalry dates back to 1908 and doesn't lack for bad blood after incident in the last meeting between the Rabbitohs and Roosters.

Neither the Rabbitohs (0-2) nor the Roosters (1-1) are off to the strongest starts in the new National Rugby League campaign, but the oldest rivalry in Australian rugby returns Friday morning in the latest chapter of the Book of Feuds.

How to Watch South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Sydney Roosters Today:

Game Date: March 25, 2022

Game Time: 4 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream the South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Sydney Roosters game on fuboTV:

Sydney got its first win of the season on March 18, blasting out to a 22-0 halftime lead against the Sea Eagles at Sydney Cricket Ground and cruising to a 26-12 victory. Nat Butcher scored two tries for the Roosters, while Drew Hutchison, Daniel Tupou and Sitili Tupouniua also scored.

South Sydney lost at Melbourne on March 17. After falling behind 14-0, the Rabbitohs stormed back with three tries in 10 minutes by Alex Johnston, Jaxson Paulo and Campbell Graham. A two-point field goal by Latrell Mitchell tied the game in the 79th minute before the Storm converted a one-point field goal in the 82nd minute to eke out the win.

There is leftover bad blood from last season for the bitter rivals, as well.

Last August, Mitchell drew a season-ending suspension for a high tackle on Roosters center Joey Manu, who missed the rest of the season with a fractured cheekbone. South Sydney reached the grand final without Mitchell before losing 14-12 to Penrith.

Both the Roosters and Rabbitohs were founded in 1908 and boast the league's oldest and fiercest rivalry

Sydney won back-to-back premierships in 2018-19 and have 15 in all. South Sydney's last title was in 2014, the franchise's 21st.

