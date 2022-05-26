How to Watch Storm vs. Sea Eagles in NRL Rugby

The Sea Eagles will go the rest of the way without superstar fullback Trbojevic, beginning against the Storm on Thursday.

The Sea Eagles (5-6) are fighting for a spot in the top eight of the National Rugby League ladder in Australia and won't have standout fullback Tom Trbojevic for the rest of the season. They visit the Storm (8-3) on Thursday as the NRL opens round 12 of its schedule.

How to Watch Melbourne Storm vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles in NRL Rugby Today:

Match Date: May 26, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream the Melbourne Storm vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles match on fuboTV.

Trbojevic will undergo shoulder surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the season as well as the World Cup in England later this year. The Sea Eagles have lost two straight matches and four of their last five, including a 22-20 heartbreaker to the Eels on Friday when they gave up the game-winning try in the 77th minute.

The Storm are struggling of late as well, losing two straight lopsided matches. They took a 36-6 loss on the chin from the Cowboys in Townsville on Saturday, surrendering four tries and conversions after trailing 12-6 at the half.

Melbourne also took a hit on the injury front when hooker Harry Grant injured an adductor on Wednesday during the captain's run.

The Storm swept Manly-Warringah in two meetings last season, including a 40-12 win at home on Sept. 10.

